This is an edited form of the email I sent to former DN-R editor Clarissa Cottrill.
I was sad when I saw your “tough, timely goodbye.” I had hoped that you would be with us for a long time. I have been impressed with your editorials and your editing of our letters and forums. You have edited my excessive commas, italics, capitalizations and scare-quotes with skill and fairness. In one of my articles you made a substantive edit which made my article more tolerable for those who might disagree. Thanks.
I hope your replacement does not revert to the conservative screeds of previous editors. In the past month alone two friends told me they had stopped buying the DN-R because of such harsh editorials. I assured them that there is a new editor in town who won’t make them so mad. Alas!
Wish you well in your new endeavors!
Bill Faw
Rockingham County
(1) comment
Let's hope the DNR editorial page returns to the "conservative screeds" of the past. If you want a newspaper with a liberal editorial page Mr. Faw, I would suggest you purchase The New York Times, or The Washington Post. The conservative editorial page of the past was reflective of our conservative community and the DNR's readership.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.