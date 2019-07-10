As a college biology professor, I taught the emerging science of global warming decades ago and on to my retirement in the late 1990s. It morphed into the science of climate change as we saw many more aspects of Earth affected by it, on land masses and oceans, from pole to pole.
Many concerned citizens as well as science professionals have pushed every level of government to address the causes, well-known by now, begging for solutions on behalf of our children and grandchildren as well as Earth’s biodiversity. Too many people still don’t understand or believe what’s happening. The GOP has long since abandoned the effort, discarding even those measures that had been taken by earlier administrations.
I’m hoping the DNC will allow a climate debate in the primaries to help remedy that and joining others to push for it. If you agree, I hope you’ll do so too.
Anne Nielsen
Harrisonburg
(18) comments
billy raises a valid and very good question regarding the ideal atmospheric CO2 level. According to those working in the biological sciences, over the last 500 million years, the atmospheric CO2 levels have varied greatly between 180 and 4000 ppm, and currently, it is close to 400 ppm, one-tenth upper historical levels. Life has flourished on Earth that entire time. So what exactly is the ideal atmospheric CO2 concentration to support life on Earth? History says it can vary by a wide range with no harm to life.
I'm interested in the answer to bishopsboy's question. Anyone have anything?
The "peanut gallery" of climate-deniers generally have little experience in the sciences and limited understanding of the flaws in studies that supposedly "prove" climate change is a hoax. They rant endlessly about statements that turned out not to be true, and academics who are just seeking grant money, but never seem to have much documentation to support their positions. This is why they are generally "tuned out" by those outside the gallery.
Dear Susan, so those of you enlightened individuals outside the "peanut gallery" can answer billy's questions about ideal atmospheric CO2 concentration? What is the number and why?
The natural earth systems that have prevailed for the last 10,000 years, a period of favorable climate that has enabled modern man to emerge, produced a CO2 concentration of 280 ppm. This resulted in a nice gradient between ice caps on the poles and a hot tropical but livable equator. Any contribution by modern technology is suspect because there generally is no natural counterpart to cancel it out, so the ideal is that we utilize technologies that do not impact the climate. While the ideal is probably 280 ppm, respected scientists have said that if we can get back to 350 ppm, we would have a pleasant enough environment. This does not mean 350 ppm is ideal, but rather that it is simply low enough not to cause major climate disruption. Right now we have 415 ppm, and the weather news each week is already looking like Hollywood disaster movies.
Bishopsboy, they don't answer questions that would directly refute the false points they are trying to make.
I have cited organizations and reports that have exposed major errors in the reports that come from the likes of the IPCC. No one, including you or dansby, has yet to point out the flaws in them. Why don’t you do that? Laziness? Tell me, mother superior, in all of your worldly knowledge of all things climate change, tell us peanut gallery members what the correct amount of CO2 we should strive to allow earth and its inhabitants to produce is? And do you feel confident humans can stop the unbelievably massive amount of CO2 that has been seeping out from deep inside of the earth for the last 4.2 billion years? Surely you superiors have the answers for us.
The phrase "As a college biology professor" might as well be "since I have no actual experience in the matter..."
at least she didn't say she's a Boston University graduate who spent $300,000 earning a degree that led to a fabulous career as a bartender, slinging drinks and exposing her cleavage to drunk men hoping for better tips, like current "climate change" expert AOC did.
Someone who spent their adult life studying the biological sciences doesn't stand a chance against the DN-R peanut gallery!
The same 'peanut gallery' that has been subjected to a half a century of wild claims by these studious adults. Claims that have not come anywhere close to being correct. The same adults who concluded we must produce and consume more ethanol to mitigate environmental damage while failing to ‘predict’ the enormous environmental damage ethanol production has caused. The same adults who spent their life studying this 'problem' still, to this very day, cannot answer even the simplest questions posed to them about their cause. They’ve been at this for decades and as I said, ask 100 one them what the ideal CO2 level for earth is and you will get 100 different answers for a 100 different reasons. Get back to me when these studious adults can agree on something other than 'we need an endless supply of taxpayer funding'.
It morphed into "climate change" because the "global warming" mantra doesn’t sell too well when the planet is actually cooling. You can push the government all you want but 97% of the CO2 emissions on earth are not caused by humans and are uncontrollable by humans, before, now and forever. Many climate change 'geniuses' cannot even agree on simple questions like, What is the right amount of CO2 emissions for earth? Can we get to and maintain that level with your solutions? What if we get there and we find out you were wrong? 100 different geniuses will give you 100 different answers for 100 different reasons. There is NO consensus on the goal or how to get there, but there IS consensus that they need billions of dollars, right now, or we're all dead. It's not unlike what robbers say to their victims. The GOP has always been for allowing free market solutions and that is why those big evil oil corporations are actually leading the US (and the entire world) in emission reductions. What the Dummyrats/liberals are demanding is TAX POLICY. An endless supply of taxpayer dollars to lavish on sham corporations, like they did under Obama, with Solyndra and 40+ other companies, who took multi billions of taxpayer dollars, donated millions of it back to Dummyrats and their PACs, (public reporting records have proven they have done this) then declare bankruptcy and steal the rest of our money. To liberals and the "keystone scientists," THAT is their goal of "climate change" solutions. Liberal policies regarding ethanol production have been proven to have wrecked hundreds of acres of animal habitats, destroyed tillable farmland, poisoned well systems and waterways and even created a massive dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. How much damage will their next 'solution' do to the very planet they are trying to save?
A relatively small group of people is responsible for bringing an end to human civilization on this planet. Without US leadership on the climate issue, it has always been unlikely that mankind would get the job done. US leadership has been blocked by a Republican Party that has demonstrated a demonic level of energy for several decades, now. They get elected year after year, despite doing almost everything wrong and offending almost all voting constituencies. Their coup de grace has been the nomination and election of Donald Trump, the joke of New York City. My congratulations to those that belong to that group or support it.
Republicans have been promoting the policies that have led to the US leading THE ENTIRE WORLD in emission reductions, what else do you want? No one else is coming anywhere close to us in emission reductions. All the Democrats have accomplished is passing laws that have resulted in multi billions of taxpayer dollars disappearing into now bankrupt organizations that did NOTHING to solve the 'problem' that they STILL cannot define. And, as I said, the ethanol experiment disaster created more damage that it solved. Way to go, Dummyrats! And the morons on the left are now saying they want to do the same thing with the Green New Steal. Republicans get elected year after year because Dummyrats are exposing themselves as the socialist criminals we always knew they were, including you. I'll ask you what I asked mother superior, please tell us peanut gallery members what the correct amount of CO2 we should strive to allow earth and its inhabitants to produce is? And do you feel confident humans can stop the unbelievably massive amount of CO2 that has been seeping out from deep inside of the earth for the last 4.2 billion years? Surely, when your TDS subsides, you'll come up with answers that many scientists you hold in high esteem disagree with.
You are full of fear that the problem of climate change will result in policies that will impact your pocketbook. Has life been that hard for you?
Dear Professor Anne, I’m hoping the democrats allow a climate debate in the primaries too. It’ll be fun watching the nuts come out of the woodwork trying to out socialist each other with one wacky green new deal after another. It’ll also guarantee Trump’s reelection since the public will see how extremely out of touch with reality the DNC has become.
I agree with you Mufalme Bishop. That would be fun to watch. And one more thing that Professor Anne failed to mention was the great “Global Cooling” scare of the 1970s, which the lefties don’t talk about anymore. I wonder why that is?
Prince Prodigal, "global cooling" disappeared when the money dried up and lefty wingnuts started "adjusting" the data to invent global warming and a new revenue stream to support socialism.
