Rotarians put service above self and work around the globe making the world a better place. The April 2019 Rotarian journal was dedicated to the importance of working on climate change because this issue impacts all those we serve around the globe and each one of us that is serving.
However, we are not moving fast enough to help keep the environment in its most livable form. This month, youth around the world are calling for a strike to help call attention to the fact that their future is in jeopardy. I support their efforts and encourage them and all of us to push for meaningful dialog and action by the powers that be and neighbor to neighbor.
Charles Hendricks
Harrisonburg
