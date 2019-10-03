We should be proud of our youth who organized two recent local youth climate strikes. Whether you agree with them or not, they worked together to literally shout to all of us that they fear for their future and want us to help them save it. We should not disparage their efforts.
I met kids from Harrisonburg High School, Eastern Mennonite University, Turner Ashby High School, and James Madison University.
Two candidates running for office, April Moore and Brent Finnegan, were there. Their presence encouraged me because I expect all Virginia legislators to enact legislation to address our children’s concerns. I did not see their opponents, though perhaps they were there. If they were not there, we need to ask them why not.
The fervor and energy I saw inspired me and gave me some hope for my grandchildren’s future.
Joy Loving
Grottoes
These kids just used this as a reason to miss some school, nothing more! Nice try though...
