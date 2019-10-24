I am writing to express my concern over the flashing yellow turn signal lights, particularly around James Madison University. Since the yellow signal was introduced recently, I keep witnessing near accidents at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and South Mason. Because of the hill, drivers cannot always see approaching cars. With the yellow flashing turn signal, the intersections have become more dangerous for pedestrians as well.
I hope the appropriate city officials in charge of traffic matters will consider eliminating the yellow traffic turn signals, at least in the busiest intersections. It would be tragic for anyone to be hurt when a simple safety measure could have prevented it.
Thank you.
Louise Loe
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Don't get rid of them! They are wonderful. I am surprised, however, how many people don't know what they mean. They just sit there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.