Just when one thinks the American Democratic Party can sink no lower, somehow they always manage. Their arrogance and ignorance shines a bright light over American politics! History will always remember this bunch as the most dishonest, corrupt (both morally and intellectually), and impotent.
A "do nothing" Obama sat back while foreign governments (Russia in particular) meddled in our presidential elections. This after the Democrats tried rigging their own primary to make "Hills" come out on top over "The Bern."
And then after the American people spoke and the first competent, nonpolitical man won the presidency, they embark on a smear campaign so vulgar and obscene of which no one could have ever imagined. Yes...they are truly making history!
In the same spirit as any past American criminal ever has. Keep America great again!
Doug Grigg
Harrisonburg
(3) comments
It is appalling how the Dems have mangled, corrupted (to a new level) and soiled Congress--simply for revenge against the outsider (Trump) crashing their "party" and disrupting the power rush and the ability to implement their radical views of how America should be shaped.
Doug, Democrats truly believe that ignoring the law is an *obligation* when it comes to furthering their own agenda, much like the Quran instructs its followers to do in furthering Islam, even if it means jihad, which is exactly what the Democrats have declared by continuing to seek to impeach President Donald J Trump. Lying, cheating, and stealing are all perfectly acceptable to them, even when they are deploying those tactics against their own. The Nevada Democratic state convention was a perfect example of the lengths some Democrats will go to in order to steal from another Democrat. It was a vile display of sheer corruption, rubbed right in the faces of their own party members.
We ALL now know that Obama knew, clearly, that Russians were meddling in our election and, as you correctly noted, the biggest pansy president of our lifetimes did absolutely nothing about it. He stood by because he knew the Russians were helping *Democrats*. However, when even Russian assistance couldn’t get HilLIARy elected, the Democrats all projected, falsely, that it was really the Republicans who allowed this. It was something they spent years, and millions of our hard earned dollars, fruitlessly trying to prove to Americans, but they failed miserably at, because it was a lie from the start.
Between what they are trying to do to Trump, what they did to Brett Kavanaugh and to anyone associated with Trump, Democrats have proudly put their heinous, vile, evil, behavior on full display for all of America to see and, come November 2020, true Americans will not forget the behavior they have seen from the Democrats.
Well said billnonymous....it is beyond shameful what the Democratic party has become thanks to Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, but the most credit must go to the biggest liar of them all Adam Schiff...this snake is about as corrupt as anyone I've seen in politics since Bill Clinton or Joe Biden!
