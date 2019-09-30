Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd was a grand wizard in the KKK. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam dressed in blackface, and celebrated blackface/KKK attire on his college yearbook page. Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring dressed in blackface multiple times. Progressive liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in blackface multiple times.
How many times have you dressed in blackface or Klansmen garb?
It’s almost like the liberals accusing Trump, America, and conservatives of endemic racism are the racists themselves. Maybe it’s past time for the Democratic Party to invest in a giant mirror.
Travis Rhodes
Dayton
(2) comments
That should be "like to give all mothers and doctors the right to", not "like to all mothers and doctors to"
Excellent letter Travis! Yes, it is certainly true that if not for double standards, the Demokkkrats would have no standards at all. Demokkkrats have been projecting their sins onto others for many years, and your letter gives us more evidence of that. The Demokkkrat party defended slavery, segregation, eugenics, and were instrumental in the founding of the Ku Klux Klan and Planned Parenthood. Add to this list the fact that Governor Ralph "Coonman" Northam openly admitted that he would like to all mothers and doctors to murder their babies, not only right up until the moment of birth, but even after they are born, and we have a true sense of what the Demokkkrat party stands for. This is sick, evil stuff. If you vote for a Demokkkrat, this is what you're voting for.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.