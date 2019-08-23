Let me get this right, we need to ban guns. Well, here is what we need to ban — abortion instruments. Why? Because of the following facts outlining how many American people died in the following wars, according to multiple sources:

Civil War: 498,332

World War I: 116,708

World War II: 407,316

Korean War: 54,246

Vietnam War: 58,655

War on Terror: 6,951

Total: 1,142,208

War on the Unborn declared 1/22/1973

Abortions since Roe v. Wade: 60,069,971, according to a National Right to Life Committee analysis published in 2018.

These are true facts.

Harold Orebaugh

Rockingham

