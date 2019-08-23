Let me get this right, we need to ban guns. Well, here is what we need to ban — abortion instruments. Why? Because of the following facts outlining how many American people died in the following wars, according to multiple sources:
Civil War: 498,332
World War I: 116,708
World War II: 407,316
Korean War: 54,246
Vietnam War: 58,655
War on Terror: 6,951
Total: 1,142,208
War on the Unborn declared 1/22/1973
Abortions since Roe v. Wade: 60,069,971, according to a National Right to Life Committee analysis published in 2018.
These are true facts.
Harold Orebaugh
Rockingham
