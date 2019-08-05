The American government is an oligarchy/administrative bureaucracy. In this current system, Americans not of the elite D.C. ruling class have little or no influence. “Deplorables” have been disenfranchised by the system in D.C.
The president we elected has been stopped in every attempt to “Make America Great Again.” One, not of the D.C. circle, slipped through their net and frightens them. If he succeeds, the masses of citizens may once again be heard.
Slowly over the past 70 to 150 years, the Constitution, as written by our Founding Fathers, has been ignored or to mean what the bureaucracy determined was correct. The original Constitution gave all functions and rights not directly a federal government duty to the states, i.e., the Founding Fathers wanted to “de-centralize” the power of few in Washington, D.C. Each administration since 1862 has taken powers from the states during war time and not returned them.
George Lampron
Rockingham
