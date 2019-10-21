This letter is regarding "Idiotic Environmental Predictions" (DN-R, Oct. 14). The author states, "The Competitive Enterprise Institute [CEI] has published a new paper," but in fact this information is from a blog on the CEI website that serves as a highly funded mouthpiece for the fossil energy industry.
This misleads readers into believing that this is a legitimate "paper" fairly representing climate science predictions. Most readers will not know that real science journals require complete disclosure of funding to guard against biased science, but not so for a biased blog on the CEI website.
But why is the DN-R choosing to promote this misleading blog information, aiding a decades-long campaign promoting fossil energy, rather than unbiased science such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2019 report? Does the DN-R have an ethical responsibility to accurate representations? If not, biased science reporting risks the safety of our grandchildren's future.
Dr. Donna Armstrong
Harrisonburg
Sorry, Doc - you lost that argument when hockey stick boy Mann got busted cooking his "climate change" science.
The DN-R carries Walter Williams' columns among its opinion pieces, and Williams writes some crazy stuff sometimes. It's not like the DN-R published a fake "news" article on that nonsense that Williams was spouting. Roll with it.
That article by Walter Williams was one of the most depraved I have seen. The only reason I did not respond to it is that I think people have moved beyond denial and skepticism of anthropogenic climate change.
And just who cares whether you respond or not?
