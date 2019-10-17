Have you noticed this year VDOT has not been mowing our country roads as in past years? I have an idea!
Apparently the state does not see this as a hazard, but the drivers, at the intersections especially, do have complaints.
Let’s charge a toll to the persons using the intersections of an increment of time (perhaps 20 minutes a month) to trim, etc. This could keep it safe.
I have been working on the corner of Va. 259 and Phillips Store Road for 49½ years and I really need help!
Virginia K. Saylor
Broadway
