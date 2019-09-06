Thank you, Ian Munro for the wonderful article in the Aug. 28, 2019 issue of the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal about women being engineers. But can she get paid like a man? The American Association of University Women offers a free, online Salary Negotiation workshop at salary.aauw.org Successfully negotiate and close the pay gap for women everywhere starting with yourself.
Sue Gier
Singers Glen
