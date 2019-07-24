Jesus says that those who judge will be dealt with using their own criteria. This should scare anyone left or right who casts out those they don’t like. Good news: there’s still time. Stop the dehumanizing rhetoric and start loving.
Evan Knappenberger
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.