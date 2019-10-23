I feel like when you get interviewed for a mayor election questions arise. A dog park in Broadway sounds great! Where do you propose funding for such a place? Where does the extra money come from to pay a maintenance staff to man this area? Who is responsible for this area? Where does the money come from to pay liability insurance? From the taxpayers that have no dog? Elderly on a fixed income? It’s nice that you want no increase in water and sewer fees but who is to pay for the gradual increase involved in maintaining this great water we drink? I’m pretty sure everything increases, so does the cost involved in purifying our water supply.
Don’t promise something that is out of your ability to control.
Elaine Berg
Broadway
