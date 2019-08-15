All the mass murders we are seeing are the direct result of Donald Trump’s violent rhetoric.
The Democrats’ bill passed by the House on background checks and ban on assault weapons will never be passed by Moscow Mitch. The NRA owns the Republican Party.
Evidently the T-shirt that says, “I would rather be Russian than a Democrat,” is unfortunately very true.
Sean Hannity, Rush Linbaugh, William Barr, Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and all of the Senate Republicans are, in my view, treasonous.
All of the migrants that have been treated as criminals and the separation of family and little children is not the America we have known for 243 years.
The president is an immoral and lying person.
May God help us.
John D. Zirkle
Elkton
