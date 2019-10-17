Regarding Rita Dunaway’s Viewpoint, “A Wealth Tax Would Make Us All Poor,” Oct. 5.
Everyone knows the U.S. was in deep trouble in the 1920s and at its peak after WWII the rich paid the most income in tax. Everyone knows there is a multitude of ways the rich influence laws that determine how much they are paid for their service of running business:
1) Lobbying recently netted $3.4 billion, and employs perhaps 100,000 individuals.
2) Getting elected requires candidates to raise money. Already for 2020 the presidential race raised $350 million.
Presumably big donors think they are getting their money’s worth.
Not so well known is the fact income distribution in the U.S. is comparable to those in Africa. Other advanced countries have a less extreme separation, and rate higher in health care, mothers who survive birth, citizen happiness (we are 34th), have no homeless, and stand higher in many measures of welfare.
S. Thomas Bond
Jane Lew, W.Va.
