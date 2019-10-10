Mr. Green and Mr. Benasher wrote that panhandlers are not homeless, they are druggies, too lazy to work, and scam artists. What proof do they have? My proof is I work with these people on a daily basis. I know them, their addictions, disabilities, and housing needs. The vast majority are homeless. Benasher asks for solutions.
We need a city and county inclusionary housing policy, a housing trust to create affordable housing, a local addictions rehab facility, a low-barrier year-round shelter, more street outreach and case management for disabled persons in supportive housing. These are proven responses to reducing homelessness (and thus panhandling). Benasher says let’s “do something positive.” Here it is: educate yourself on these approaches, write your county supervisors to work with City Council to enact and fund these policies, and donate to Our Community Place so we have adequate resources to carry out supportive case management.
Sam Nickels
Harrisonburg
(7) comments
Where's Bill's HATE?
On boy Sam....Here they come after you!
Fine ... you and your fellow liberal socialist enablers take care of it, funding included.
Why should tax payers foot the bill for people who are druggies or just simply too lazy to work? Yes that is a big part of who these homeless people are, you can deny it all you want but decent good people don't lay around on the street with their hands out begging then take the money given and buy alcohol and cigarettes or drugs! Panhandling or begging should be a crime just like stealing and should be stopped!
I agree with you that tax payer money should not be used for these types of things. If private citizens want to support OCP that's is their choice and one I support. I would not agree with making panhandling/begging a crime. However for safety reasons some locations with cars moving at higher speeds should not allow loitering.
I've worked with them too. And drug rehab is what they need. That will fix a lot of these problems.
All those "solutions" will just make the problem worse by attracting more vagrants to this area.
