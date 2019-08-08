How much longer are we going to be inundated with Russian interference in our election stories? Countries, including ours, interfere in other countries elections all the time. In 1996, President Clinton interfered with the Israeli election of Netanyahu, according to Al Jazeera and in 2015, President Obama’s team tried to intervene in an election, to support groups to undermine the election of Netanyahu, according to reports from The Atlantic. It was not successful, Netanyahu was once again elected.
This Russian interference happened under the Obama Administration, why didn’t they prevent it? President Trump was elected by the American people, just like presidents before him. The Democrats will not accept this, just as now they will not accept the outcome of the long-awaited Mueller report. I can’t wait for the re-election of Trump in 2020. That doesn’t make me racist, bad, stupid or deplorable. It makes me pretty smart, I’d say.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
