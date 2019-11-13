Goodbye to my "Baseball Buddy!" About two weeks ago, I lost my baseball buddy, Earl Shirkey Jr. I had been visiting Earl at a local nursing home for my church over the past two years. For those who do not recognize his name, Earl was a baseball aficionado, especially for the New York Yankees and the RCBL. He is a Hall of Famer for the RCBL!
When Earl and I would visit he would recall the names like Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Whitey Ford and would really energize. The same could be said for his RCBL experience! Early also liked to hold a baseball (which I brought to the visits) and would show me the two and four seamer grips! It was great! Earl was a top notch human being and I was honored to know him! Goodbye my Baseball Buddy!
Bruce Hart
Rockingham
(1) comment
Earl was indeed a fine human being Bruce. He will be missed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.