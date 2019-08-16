After the November 2016 election, I wrote letters to the DN-R about the fascist leanings of the Trump administration. Now things are worse. Trump attacked four congresswomen, telling them they didn’t belong here. They are all women of color, all citizens, all elected to serve. A 3-year-old immigrant child was asked to chose which parent she wanted to stay with. The family had been waiting since April. The child has a serious heart condition.
Most recently, ICE raided processing plants in Mississippi and seized 680 workers, leaving children at home or in school without an adult to care for them. If we can’t honor or enforce our laws without terrorizing families and children, we must forfeit any claim to national greatness. We should all be horrified and ashamed of the fascist tactics being used by Trump and condoned by the Republican Party.
AJ Morey
Timberville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.