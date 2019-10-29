On the Second Amendment, Mr. Finnegan casts himself as the pragmatic problem solver, but the evidence suggests otherwise. He starts his pitch by saying he supports hunting. The Second Amendment has nothing to do with hunting. It's about an individual's right to self-protection. Of course, I'm not even sure he agrees with that premise. In May he shared an article arguing that the Second Amendment is not an individual right and advocates should "[role] up their sleeves and [use] the First Amendment to fight the hopelessly outdated Second Amendment."
Even most Democrats will tell you they support the Second Amendment, even if they argue in support of gun control measures. Does Mr. Finnegan think it should be removed from the Constitution? That is a radical departure from most in his own party and is certainly out of touch with the 26th District. He is an AOC clone.
George VanOrden
Fulks Run
