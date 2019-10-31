Democracy requires engagement from each citizen, citizens who read widely, stay informed, and who take an interest in the common good, an outlook that ensures that all are treated fairly and given the opportunity to earn a decent living, afford medical care, and become educated. It requires leaders who put these principles above personal and corporate gain and above the success of some at the expense of others; we need leaders involved in the community, who listen and talk to a wide spectrum of constituents and search for common ground.
Brent Finnegan is the intelligent change and leadership we need to fight for these values. Brent has spent the last several months at many community events, knocking on doors and listening, looking forward, all with the goal of learning about what might best work for all in our increasingly challenging and wonderful Valley.
Vote Brent Finnegan on Nov. 5!
Dee Grimm
Mount Crawford
Brent Finnegan is a left wing Demokkkrat extremist who does not represent the views of the majority of the voters in this district. Tony Wilt is a proven leader who has served this district well. My vote goes to Tony Wilt on November 5th.
