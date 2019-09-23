I rarely fly, but when I have I feel like I’m on a wing and a prayer. Despite my anxiety, I try to face the facts: Airline travel, statistically, is safer than chances of automobile crashes, train wrecks, drownings and choking, among other disasters. Realizing this, I feel more secure although “packing light” is another real challenge.
My first flight was on a small commuter plane; I was very naïve and when I felt a turbulence, all I could think of was to notice the other passengers’ faces — if they didn’t appear phased, I would relax. Nonetheless, I felt relieved when my feet touched the ground.
This isn’t intended to cause any first-flight phobias. I simply want to write down my thoughts. Oddly, the most exciting times to me are the take-off and landing, very critical times. But it’s always nice to remember that God is my co-pilot.
Lynda Broadaway
Massanutten
