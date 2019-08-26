We volunteered for a couple of hours Saturday at the Rockingham County Fair and found the fair to be a delightful experience with one exception. We were so saddened to see a game called Machine Gun Alley. Do we need this, especially in light of all the mass shootings and gun violence? We were really surprised this was allowed. Hopefully, it will not be part of the 2020 Rockingham County Fair.
Otherwise, thanks to all who worked so hard to make this fair such a wonderful event.
Rich and Pat Armstrong
Rockingham County
