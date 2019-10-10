Many people seem confused at the role of the news media. The media is our only source of information on political posturing and hidden activities. It is important to maintain our democracy. It must be thought about and compared. For instance if you want to know what Trump will lie about tomorrow, listen to Fox News tonight. To understand, one needs to listen to and read many sources of news. Think about what is being presented. One source is totally inadequate.
The Republican push on the Bidens and Hillary’s emails is purely an attempt to make people forget the lawless and unconstitutional actions of the president, and the Republican inaction on the president’s illegal actions.
Bottom line, don’t take any one or two sources as fact. Look, research and think!
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
(1) comment
Good letter, Mr. Clague. I'd like to add that those varied sources should be looked at with an open mind. A contributor here recently referred me to realclearpolitics.com. I was surprised to find a website that includes articles from publications representing a wide range of perspectives. Unfortunately, the contributor then said, "I read the liberal ones mostly for comic relief and to gain greater insight into the demented liberal mind." Venturing into unknown territory with a closed mind doesn't do much good!
