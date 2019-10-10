Everyone is bashing on about vaping and people getting sick but refusing to look at the 480,000 people killed by smoking last year and the 48,000 killed by second-hand smoke. Or the fact that most of the people who have gotten sick are vaping black market juices. By the way these numbers are straight from the CDC website for 2018.
As for people not liking the clouds of vape, did any of them think that people can smell the cigarette smoke from a great distance as well the only difference is we can see the vape clouds while cigarettes just stink and you don’t know it till the smell hits you in the face.
Also, the people who vape do so at their own risk same as cigarettes. Kids have been stealing parents cigarettes for years so don’t blame it on vape companies targeting kids.
Drake Chambers
Staunton
