To Jeff Moyer, “Response To Lampron Letter,” Sept. 30 and all others who disagree God has the power/duty to stop mass murders, crippling and rape of children, etc. I believe, if God exists, He/She has the power and therefore the duty to end this. You’d be jailed if you stood by while one of your children murdered someone and you did nothing to stop it. Are we not God’s children? Yes, we have minds to make decisions. Some don’t and need your, not God’s, intersession to remedy these issues.
I studied all religions as a youth and all pray to God to fix these issues stated above they all believe God will fix them. What human would not stop this if they had the power within them? We’d be better Christians if we focused on those things we depend on God to fix. God does not speak to me nor do I for Him.
George Lampron
Rockingham
Dear Mr. Lampron, you sound like you want God to eliminate free will and scrap His plan of redemption for the sinner to immediately satisfy your sense of justice. Rest assured God will bring about the end of evil in a manner that preserves free will and ensures amble opportunity for redemption of all evildoers. What you seem to be asking for does not accomplish this. A loving God wants to give the gift of eternal salvation to all His children who are ultimately willing to receive it even if He must allow sin to exist for a short time to accomplish that goal. God takes no delight in the destruction of the wicked.
