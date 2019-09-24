A letter in the Monday, Sept. 16 edition of the Daily News-Record mentions God not doing his duty, (“Response To ‘The Problem Is Evil’”). He doesn’t owe us anything. We owe him everything.
Our duty is to “fear God and keep His commandments” (Eccl. 12:13). I just spouted some Bible, does that make me evil? Guns are not evil because they don’t make decisions.
I would hate to stand before God on judgment day and try to explain to him how he had not done his duty.
Pen Grove
Luray
