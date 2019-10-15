I find it so rich that Mr. Knappenberger (“Trump’s Dirty Laundry,” Oct. 7) would call out Trump supporters and accuse them of defending corruption. In my opinion, we are seeing the most corrupt Democratic Party of over 73 years of my lifetime. I certainly would not defend or support a party that finds abortion to be something as OK. No matter that man has made it the law of the land, it is against the laws of God. He will be the judge and hold all accountable, Mr. Knappenberger, not just Republicans. We all will be accountable for our choices.
Also, if President Trump were a dictator, you and I would probably not be allowed to freely voice our opinions on these pages.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
The Kavanaugh hearings were the last straw for some of my Democrat friends and family members. The Democrats behavior was beyond vile, propagating lies about drugging women and then gang raping them. It was so far beyond believable and yet they and the fake news media shoved those lies in our faces until they understood that no one was believing it. They will pay a price for that and for this current impeachment nonsense that is unraveling with each passing day. It's almost as if they want President Donald J Trump to have a second term.
Excellent post, billy.
Good letter Betty.
