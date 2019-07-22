I’m sure a lot of people have seen or been through what I’m about to discuss and that is companies not recognizing or caring about their employees. It’s actually nothing new, but I just had to write and see if a few people might agree with me.
Back about 10 years ago employers watched very closely to how well the employee did their job — if they were late for work and how much time was missed. If requirements were done as expected you were on the top of the list and treated with great respect. I did this for my employees when I had my own business, but these days it seems like none of these things matter at all and I cannot understand why it doesn’t. Today they figure they can easily replace you, but a good worker is hard to find. Am I wrong?
Darlene Mitchell
Stanley
