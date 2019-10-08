Republicans like to attack Democratic candidates as being too far to the left. How about the Republicans being too far to the right?
Here are the principles formed by Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt while fighting the Axis during WWII in a Second Bill of Rights, 75 years ago: "Every American has the right to a job, adequate wage and decent living, a decent home, medical care, economic protection during sickness, accident, old age or unemployment, and a good education."
If you like these timeless principles for your life and for our country, vote for all of our fine Democratic candidates in the upcoming elections: Annette Hyde, April Moore, Brent Finnegan, and Jennifer Kitchen.
They still believe and will work for these 75-year-old Democratic principles in Virginia and Rockingham County. You might also add climate protection and rural internet.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
Gracious sakes, the commenters here are describing something that just doesn't exist. Yep. The GOP turned right in 1975 and hasn't looked back. 90% of House Republicans are now considered "extreme" conservatives. The GOP quest for purity is nearly complete.
Principles? I like, "Every American has the right to a job, adequate wage and decent living, a decent home, medical care, economic protection during sickness, accident, old age or unemployment, and a good education." Well spoke Andy.
Those 4 listed have no principles if they follow along with the sick anti-America agenda of their radical dangerous democrats parading around the country acting like petulant children, obsessed with the presidential power they crave.
I suppose it's all relative but the left appears to moving much faster than the right moving right. Regardless of his personality, Trump is more aligned with mainstream values than an Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. A vote for a local Democrat is a vote for a national Democrat.
I truly wish I could find someone in politics that is "too far to the right" because they would have my vote, twice! During the primaries the hit against Donald Trump was that he wouldn't be Conservative enough. Thankfully they were wrong and he is mostly Conservative and has a business focus. The pendulum has swung way too far to the left and the fact that someone like Trump is considered far right is proof enough. The fact that our President doesn't subscribe to the irrational hysteria of climate Armageddon demonstrates his exceptional common sense, something the left is completely void of these days!
No thanks Andy. I value all of my God given freedoms, including my second amendment rights, and do not have communist leanings. Therefore, I will be voting Republican in November.
