By using their narrow majority in the Virginia General Assembly, Virginia Republicans once again killed any chances Virginians had for desperately needed common sense gun control. It's clear beyond dispute that no number of massacres will zap Virginia Republican legislators out of their mindless and shameless obedience to the NRA instead of their responsibilities for public safety.
Del. Tony Wilt and Sen. Mark Obenshein yet again pledged allegiance to the madness of Wayne La Pierre and offered the usual thoughts and prayers when asked about the relentless carnage afflicting our state. After the Sandy Hook Elementary School Massacre, Connecticut's legislature and governor promptly enacted gun control laws that reduced the gun homicide rate by 45 percent.
We continually see the cowardice of Virginia Republican Legislators when faced with the lowering of their NRA Ratings by the firearms industry lobby, but we can't expect them to have the same courage as Connecticut school teachers.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
