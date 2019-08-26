Clearly, there is no simple solution or panacea for gun violence in the Commonwealth or America. Unfortunately, we have let the “genie” out of the bottle long ago — even though this nation was founded on God we have banished him from our schools, public institutions and families. We no longer value human life as abortions have become, for some, a means of birth control. In America, the family is no longer the foundation that provides nurturing environment for our young — it takes a family not a “village” (some research shows most mass shooters grew up in a home where a father was not present).
We glorify violence daily through television, movie, music and video games and yet we refuse to acknowledge that these factors contribute to the rise of mass shootings and daily violence in our major cities.
James Poplar
Quicksburg
