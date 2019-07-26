The Wednesday, July 10, Daily News-Record reported the inaction of our state government on gun control. The issues were fairly simple and should have been a no-brainer to proceed. Our representatives said there needed to be more study. This is very simply put, as long as it isn’t my family being shot, no one else matters.
Our society has glorified violence in movies, computer games, and by social acceptance. We not only need sensible approaches to guns, but an assessment of personal attitudes to violence. To start this, our government needs to be realistic in regulations. If more guns made us more safe our country would have no killings. Other countries, such as Australia, have demonstrated fewer guns means fewer killings. It is not a complete solution but it certainly goes a long way to slowing down violence.
Allen Clague, MD
Rockingham
