In 2015, former coach Everett Withers quickly kicked three players off the JMU football team just for being charged with petty larceny. He cited team values and his responsibility to mentor young people while building a culture in the JMU football program. Is that no longer a priority?
In what was clearly an attempted sexual assault, current team member Riley Stapleton drunkenly attacked a woman who ended up in a hospital. He then was suspended for just three games.
Violence against women traumatizes people for life. Lenient treatment like this threatens the security of the entire community and damages the reputation of JMU.
Jay Zehr
Harrisonburg
