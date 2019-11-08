Though we had local losses here in the Valley — statewide the Virginia Democratic Party retook control of the state legislature Tuesday night. So now Virginians will now enjoy commonsense gun control, a livable minimum wage, protection for preexisting conditions in health insurance, and other things that wise GOP legislators have protected voters from for decades.
So hang on to your MAGA hats, folks, cause the wild leftist socialist policies of the Democratic Party are going to be flying out of Richmond and improving lives instead of reinforcing lies.
Tom Yeager
Harrisonburg
Killing babies, protecting rapists, and racists is more what comes to mind!
Ok, that was funny.
Yep, fools rush in.
