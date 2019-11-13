The Garden Club of Virginia is 100! Organized in 1920 by women newly empowered by their right to vote, GCV set about to preserve and protect our state's natural beauty. Along the way its mission expanded to include restoration of over 50 historic gardens and landscapes. Just recently, GCV has partnered with the Virginia State Parks system and donated $500,000 to their fund.
The Spotswood Garden Club, established in 1924 in Harrisonburg, is one of its 46 state affiliates. Some of its many local projects have included landscaping the Massanutten Regional Public Library; establishing the gardens at the Hardesty Higgins House, the Quilt Museum garden, Pleasant View plantings, the Yard at Fort Harrison; planting the Carlton Street roundabout; and most recently serving as a sponsor of the new horticulture building at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Happy Birthday to The Garden Club of Virginia and The Spotswood Garden Club!
Laura Dansby
Keezletown
