I was appalled at the Monday, Sept. 9 Viewpoint by Diane Dimond, which was entitled, “Fact: School Shooting Are Rare,” which made the outrageous reference that “more kids are killed each year from drowning in a pool or bicycle accident,” acknowledging that “even one more catastrophic event at school is one too many.”
This easy citing of rare mass shootings at schools pales against the horrific gun violence which takes place every year on the streets, homes, worship centers, public events and against individuals. Over 40,000 people will lose their life from gun violence this year alone.
Over 80 percent of citizens of America are fed up with the easy access to guns and military-type weapons. Where is our Congress on this? Ask your representative.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
