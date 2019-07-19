I continue to be amazed that members of our community openly support illegal immigrants, who broke our laws by refusing to go through legal channels to enter our country. Then when they were provided due process hearings and found guilty, they again (two blatant acts) chose to remain and ignore the rule of law that has helped make this country the destination they seek. This belief in choosing which laws we want to obey will lead us to completely break down as a society and country. There are many examples in history to teach us that lesson.
In the U.S., judges are appointed to make decisions about the laws. Who are such protesters to try and tell sworn officers and business owners to resist cooperation with Federal Law Enforcement?
Support law-abiding legal immigrants by encouraging all citizens to support all law enforcement efforts.
Terry Fowler
McGaheysville
