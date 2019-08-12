Thank you for publishing Diane Dimond’s syndicated column entitled “Do Sex Registries Really Protect the Public?” on July 24. This is a subject that many know little about and those that do prefer to sweep under the rug, but it is one that needs to be addressed. I commend your courage in doing so.
Some of your readers might appreciate knowing that the Virginia General Assembly included in this year’s budget amendments a requirement that the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security convene a work group to study the Sex Offender Registry process and recommend best practices. As citizens we need to make sure the study is done carefully, honestly and justly — not in a slap-dash manner which focuses on deadlines. This is too important, as many lives hang on their recommendations.
Liz Levesque
Spottswood
