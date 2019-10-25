This fall citizens of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will have the opportunity to choose some fresh faces to serve as senators and delegates to the General Assembly from their districts and to endorse or write-in candidates for Rockingham sheriff and several state offices.
At stake are issues that affect our quality of life: environmental conditions — mineral extraction, pipelines, clean energy; broadband access in rural areas for students, small businesses, farms; overdue restoration to public schools of educational resources eliminated during economic downturn a decade ago; gun safety; to name a few.
It is critical that Virginia finish the task this year of adopting a nonpartisan redistricting procedure to end gerrymandering as several states have, to make our votes equal and democratic, so that we may come together to improve opportunity for all our people.
Ask the candidates in your districts what they will support.
Judith Dent
Rockingham
