Virginia was recently, once again, named the “Best State for Business” by CNBC. Make no mistake, this is good news. We earned it because of our strong education system, right-to-work laws, infrastructure improvements, sound fiscal management (AAA bond rating) and reasonable tax and regulatory environment.
The governor has tried to take credit for it. If he got his way, taxes and regulation would increase significantly and we would eliminate right-to-work. It’s only because of fiscally conservative legislators, like our own Tony Wilt, that we have been able to obtain this standing.
Tony deserves our vote to re-elect him in November.
Dan Cullers
Dayton
