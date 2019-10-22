I subscribe to the DN-R. Recently, on Oct. 1, I purchased the Richmond Times-Dispatch off hand. There on the front page was "Federal Judge Throws Out Two Virginia Abortion Laws."
I checked the DN-R Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, but nary a mention about this ruling. Isn't this issue important enough to be in the DN-R? Thank you.
Robert Shoemaker
Linville
