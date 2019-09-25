This past week I observed several homeless in front of the mall. A few were panhandling while several were sleeping in sleeping bags. I know there are shelters in the area for the homeless. While I have compassion for these people, I cannot help but wonder where these individuals who are camped out in front of businesses are taking care of their hygiene and calls to nature.
If the homeless are allowed to openly sleep and camp in public, sanitary measure need to be provided for them. I would hate to see our city turn into the mess we hear about in California, Oregon and the city of New Orleans.
Dan Barber
Rockingham
