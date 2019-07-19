It is summer, and so far, we've escaped the monsoon season of last year. However, it's nice to have a steady evening shower, even some downpours at times.
Most people associate summer with vacations — if you're planning one, I hope it's super. We've taken many; personally, I have mixed feelings about vacations, especially the weekly "excursions." Around four days is my limit; frankly, I miss being home and our pets. Another factor is whether you go with your immediate family or a multitude of friends. The latter can often wear you down.
So seriously, consider how many people you want to spend how many days with. By the time you're heading home, you may have surprisingly mixed emotions. These thoughts are only my perspective; there's a lot to consider.
Lynda Broadaway
Massanutten
