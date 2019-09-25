Here are my top 10 reasons Democrats will not win the White House:
1) All of the candidates have major weaknesses and many character flaws.
2) There are no solutions to everyday problems.
3) Unrealistic spending proposals on issues come up that are not so important to the average American.
4) They have no realistic ideas to pay for their extravagant spending proposals except taxes.
5) They seem to be attempting to view law enforcement and military as evil entities.
6) Democrats are the driving force behind entitlement programs where spending is out of control.
7) Government “handouts” to illegal and undocumented immigrants will not work.
8) Health care for all, while removing health care insurance from the private sector, will not work.
9) I think they have no credibility on any subject. Especially the Russian collusion hoax.
10) None of the candidates has any good “real life” experience.
Doug Grigg
Harrisonburg
