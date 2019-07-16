A case for abortion: A young husband, wife had kids 10, 8, 6, all in school. He had his own business until a year ago when it failed. The economy took a deep plunge and with it his business went. He had creditors and those who owed him money. The chances of getting that money was near zero.
If there had been health insurance now that was a distant dream. All bank accounts had also reached zero. To compound all this, the baby that was coming was about to make its appearance a bit past six months gestation. Had the family known of the hospitalizations, the decision may have been easy. No insurance, no job, but they chose to not abort — it never was a choice. On day two after the birth that boy was taken home. That was 1932. I thank every day I had compassionate parents.
George Lampron
Rockingham
