As an active member of the NRA, Neil Kester will support making Augusta County a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment. He will strongly defend your right to bear arms and protect your loved ones without influence from outside far left-leaning politicians.
In contrast, Donald Smith has not expressed a strong stance to protect our gun rights and when asked, will not even state if he is Democrat or Republican. This is a huge issue as Donald lacks solidarity and is open to influences of the liberal agenda. In fact, Donald has little more to talk about than chicken barbecues and how friendly he is, which has nothing to do with integrity and standing up for our rights.
Neil Kester will stand firm and protect our gun rights. It is time for a change. It is time for Neil Kester to be sheriff of Augusta County.
Jeff and Alice Cale
Churchville
