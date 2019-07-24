The appointment of former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli as acting director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is deeply troubling. Cuccinelli has historically pushed racist, anti-immigrant and anti-LGBT rhetoric, which seeks to further polarize the nation and drive a wedge between you and your neighbors.
In this position, Cuccinelli would be tasked with coordinating immigration policy, something in which he has no experience. During his time in Virginia, he sponsored bills that would force employees to speak English at their workplace and repeal birthright citizenship. These examples highlight the unjust and inhumane stances that Cuccinelli would be bringing into this powerful position.
We must remember that America is a nation of immigrants. Be empathic to those seeking refuge in our country. Call your representatives and senators and let them know that Ken Cuccinelli does not speak for Virginia.
Amanda Dameron
Harrisonburg
