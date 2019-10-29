What is a sheriff?
The sheriff is accountable to the citizen and voter, and he is responsible for law enforcement and proper criminal justice procedures.
To be effective he must possess the integrity needed to do the job in a legal and responsible manner and uphold the public trust placed in him. A sheriff is more than an individual. He has an office behind him, and his behavior affects everyone.
This office should never be misused for intimidation, unjust treatment of citizens, or cronyism. Yet, as this race continues, local citizens have expressed some serious issues in this regard pertaining to Donald Smith. The only way to fix this problem is to use your constitutional right to vote, and get your friends to vote in this election. We need integrity restored to the office of sheriff.
Vote Neil Kester for sheriff of Augusta County and keep our community safe for our children and grandchildren.
Susan Poole
Stuarts Draft
